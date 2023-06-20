An $80 million (€73 million) shrimp feed plant investment by Vitapro-owned shrimp feed producer Nicovita in Ecuador is on schedule to begin operations by the second quarter of 2024.

Aquaculture feed giant Vitapro, which unveiled plans for the facility last year, is pushing on with it at the Guayaquil site despite difficult trading conditions caused by low market prices, Allan Cooper, Vitapro's corporate business and value creation director, told IntraFish.

"Although it is a tough moment in the shrimp market, we believe in the great fundamentals of this industry [and] the competitive advantages that Ecuador has in the global shrimp market," Cooper said.

The new plant is on the same property as another plant, which the company finished expanding in 2021 as part of separate $32 million (€36.1 million) investment that also included expansion of shrimp and trout feed facilities in Peru.

The move will boost Nicovita's total production capacity by at least 40 percent.

A sharp rise in demand for shrimp feed in Ecuador is being driven by booming exports.

Ecuador exports as much as 99 percent of its shrimp production. Shipments last year hit a record 2.34 billion pounds worth over $6.6 billion (€6 billion).

In the opening four months of 2023, Ecuadorian shrimp exports totaled 858 million pounds, a 21 percent increase over the same period last year, putting it on course for yet another record year.

Improvements in technology have boosted production in Ecuador.

The installation of automated feed equipment and aerator systems, allied with improved access to electricity grids, is giving Ecuador's producers the ability to stock shrimp at higher densities in the same ponds, lifting harvests in the process.

Besides success in China and other markets, Ecuadorian shrimp has benefited from a contraction in supply growth in India.

Vitapro, the aquaculture feed subsidiary of $3.3 billion (€3 billion) Peruvian conglomerate Alicorp, also owns Chilean salmon farming supplier Salmofood.

It has operations across several other South and Central American countries including Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala and Mexico.