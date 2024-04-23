Minh Phu Seafood, Vietnam’s largest shrimp farmer, is planning a 70 percent increase in export volumes as the global market works its way back to pre-COVID levels, its founder and CEO said.

The company expects to increase annual exports to 70,000 metric tons of shrimp worth around $720 million (€675 million), Le Van Quang told IntraFish, possibly as soon as this year. This compares with just 41,000 metric tons worth $450 million (€422 million) in 2023.

“Supply and demand are becoming more balanced in 2024,” Le told IntraFish in an interview, speaking in Vietnamese through an interpreter.