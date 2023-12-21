The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to $36 million (€32.7 million) of Gulf of Mexico and south Atlantic wild-caught shrimp.

Louisiana lawmaker Garret Graves said Wednesday the purchases are being under the Funds for Strengthening Markets, Income, and Supply, part of the USDA's Section 32 program.



"The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s biggest economic drivers – but our shrimpers have been repeatedly hit by both man-made and natural disasters,” said Graves. “We are pushing for legislation at every angle to bring them more relief, and this commitment from the USDA will make a meaningful impact on these businesses in our south Louisiana communities and stomachs across America.”

In September the Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA), a coalition of US Gulf of Mexico shrimp fishermen and processors joined other major seafood companies and industry to ask the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to play a bigger role in seafood.

The group on Sept. 25 signed onto a letter from Trident Seafoods, Pacific Seafood, National Fisheries Institute (NFI) and other major seafood businesses and organizations requesting the United States Congress to create a new office for seafood policy in the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The groups say the position would boost seafood use in federal nutrition programs and increase access to USDA economic programs as part of the 2023 Farm Bill.