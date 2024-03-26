The US government on Wednesday said it will impose a new round of countervailing trade duties against shrimp exporters in Ecuador, India and Vietnam, according to according to documents filed by the US Department of Commerce.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) found in its initial investigations that the three countries -- along with several individual companies -- engaged in dumping of certain forms of frozen warmwater shrimp between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022, according to a document filed by the DOC Enforcement & Compliance division obtained by IntraFish.