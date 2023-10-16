US shrimp imports rose for the second consecutive month in August, appearing to vindicate recent optimism that the market may finally be starting to move again after stubbornly high inventories this year depressed demand and drove down wholesale and producer prices.

Shipments into the US market in August totaled 73,429 metric tons (161 million pounds), a near 3 percent increase over the same month in 2022.

Leading exporters to the US market India and Ecuador, both benefited from increases, although shipments from Indonesia slipped further.