US shrimp imports rose for the third consecutive month in September, providing optimism that the market is rebounding after stubbornly high inflation drove down demand this year and ballooning inventories depressed wholesale and producer prices.

Shipments into the US market in September totaled 70,587 metric tons (157 million pounds), a near 9 percent increase over the same month in 2022.

Leading exporters to the US market India and Ecuador both benefited from increases, although shipments from Indonesia slipped.

US shrimp imports from India rose 6 percent in September to 28,992 metric tons (64 million pounds), while Ecuadorian shipments increased 22.5