The US Shrimpers Coalition, a national association representing shrimp harvesters from the southern United States, is throwing its support behind newly introduced legislation to curb the federal government's ability to fund groups supply financing to foreign shrimp farmers.

The “Save Our Shrimpers Act," which was introduced Wednesday, would prohibit the US government, through any of its financing arms, from providing financial assistance or using its influence in international monetary institutions to promote the growth of foreign shrimp aquaculture.