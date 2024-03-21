US lawmakers are calling for action in response to a series of investigative reports this week detailing allegations of widespread human rights abuses and other irregularities in India's shrimp supply chain.

Separate reports from the Associated Press news agency and the nonprofit Corporate Accountability Lab (CAL) exposed human rights abuses and unsafe working conditions in India, which is the largest supplier of shrimp to the US market.

An investigation by The Outlaw Ocean Project, which recently uncovered forced labor at Chinese seafood processing operations, carried claims by US whistleblower Joshua Farinella that his former employer in India, Choice Canning, had knowingly sent shipments of shrimp tainted with antibiotics to its customers, including retailers Walmart and Aldi.