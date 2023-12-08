On Friday, the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) made an affirmative preliminary determination regarding antidumping and countervailing duty petitions filed by the American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) on imports of shrimp from Ecuador, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The commission, in a unanimous vote of 4-0, determined that "there was a reasonable indication that the domestic industry is materially injured or threatened with injury by imports from the four countries," the association said Friday.

The vote means investigations in the Department of Commerce now will make preliminary countervailing duty determinations for the four countries in March of next year.