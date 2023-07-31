Texas-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) shrimp farmer Natural Shrimp said it has terminated its merger with Yotta Acquisition Corporation and its subsidiary, Yotta Merger Sub, because of Yotta's inability to comply with a provision of the deal that requires net tangible assets of at least $5 million (€4.5
Latest Jobs
US-based RAS shrimp farmer terminates merger, continues hunt for additional capital
In October, Natural Shrimp was acquired by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Yotta.
31 July 2023 15:54 GMT Updated 31 July 2023 15:54 GMT
By