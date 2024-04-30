Guolian Aquatic, China’s largest listed seafood company, is aiming this year to reduce the proportion of sales to the United States as it struggles with lingering Trump-era trade barriers and “increasingly fierce” competition at home and abroad.

The company, a major supplier to US retailers and restaurants such as Walmart, Sam’s Club and Subway, reported a 66 percent drop in first-quarter net profit and said in a separate annual report that its domestic and overseas sales were “under great pressure.”