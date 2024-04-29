The global shrimp market has yet to recover from a prolonged, post-pandemic slump. A build-up of excess inventory has been exacerbated by high production and freight costs, the introduction by the United States of countervailing duties on three major exporting nations and – in the case of India – a series of damaging reports into industry malpractice.

A selection of shrimp exporters from five countries – Ecuador, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Bangladesh – shared their views with IntraFish during the Seafood Expo Global event in Barcelona last week.