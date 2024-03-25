The Indian shrimp exporter at the center of a recent investigation by The Outlaw Ocean Project has strongly denied all allegations and says they are based on the word of a "disgruntled" ex-employee.

Choice Canning, a shrimp processor and exporter, has been subject to unwelcome scrutiny since the investigative journalism group published a story based on the testimony of a whistleblower and former manager at one of the company’s plants in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

That story included allegations by US national Joshua Farinella that workers at the plant were mistreated and that Choice Canning knowingly shipped antibiotic-laced shrimp to the US market.