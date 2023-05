Venezuela's largest shrimp producer, Grupo Lamar, expects to see its sales and production grow by 25 percent this year, helped by acquisitions of production capacity and investments in value-added products.

In recent years, Lamar has been on an acquisition spree, buying up local producers struggling with low market prices.

In 2022, the vertically integrated company posted annual revenue of around $200 million (€182 million) but expects this to rise to $250 million (€227 million) as it expands.