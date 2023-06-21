The Ecuadorian shrimp industry says at least 30,000 jobs are at risk because the industry is facing an unprecedented crisis of low prices and increasing costs.

The financial pressure cost the industry $1 billion (€911 million) in the first six months of this year alone, shrimp producers' trade body Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA) calculates.

Ecuador exports as much as 99 percent of its shrimp production. Shipments last year hit a record 2.34 billion pounds worth over $6.6 billion (€6 billion).