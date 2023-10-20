Thai Union-backed aquaculture technology company HydroNeo is partnering with Thailand-based novel feed startup Full Circle Biotechnology.

Full Circle will provide HydroNeo with its shrimp feed additive, as well as share technical knowledge and innovation.

Full Circle has developed a new system to produce low-carbon, high-protein ingredients for aquaculture feed. The company's system uses agricultural waste, insect larvae and microbes to create feed it says could replace soy and fishmeal, key ingredients in aquaculture feed.

“Performance data is key to us, and HydroNeo has the capability to give us high-quality anonymized performance data, which is difficult to get from farms in developing countries,” Full Circle Biotechnology Managing Director and founder Felix Collins told IntraFish.