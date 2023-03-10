The slow pace of bringing in new technology is holding back the Ecuadorian shrimp industry's capacity to expand.

That's according to Jose Antonio Camposano, executive director at shrimp producers' trade body Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA).

"It's impossible to think that an efficient producer country such as Ecuador can continue constantly to grow at 18 percent with the technology that we have," Camposano told IntraFish.

Rapid growth seen in the South American nation's industry since 2015 has been helped by the introduction of automated feeding systems.