A computer vision system has been developed to monitor growth, population size, mortality and signs of stress in farmed shrimp.

MonitorShrimp is the outcome of a project between German scientific organization the Alfred Wegener Institute, the Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), European indoor shrimp farmer Oceanloop and water treatment specialist Sander Holding.

The system can count and measure length up to 95 percent accuracy, even in high stocking densities and cloudy water, according to the group.

The new technology was developed to meet the needs of Europe’s land-based shrimp farms, which are increasingly focused on improving sustainability and animal welfare.