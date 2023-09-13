The founders of Sri Lankan shrimp farmer Taprobane Seafood are teaming up with a private investor with ties to international seafood giant Thai Union and a Pakistan-based textile company to build a large new shrimp farm in Pakistan.
Taprobane Seafood, investors team up to build new Pakistan shrimp farm
"Taprobane is used to getting things achieved in challenging environments, so this venture suits our skill set," the company's CEO told IntraFish.
13 September 2023 5:00 GMT Updated 13 September 2023 5:00 GMT
By