Sysco, the largest foodservice distributor in the United States, said Friday it would conduct its own investigation into allegations of human rights abuses in India's shrimp supply chain and confirmed it had suspended delivery of products from one of its suppliers.

The company said in a statement sent to IntraFish that it had stopped receipt of products from Nekkanti Sea Foods, a shrimp processor and exporter based in the eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, pending its own investigation into allegations reported this week.