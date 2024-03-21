Sysco, the largest foodservice distributor in the United States, stopped taking delivery of products from Nekkanti Sea Foods this month ahead of the publication of an investigation by the Associated Press into India's shrimp supply chain, the news agency reported.

Sysco halted receipt of products from the Indian company after receiving a request for comment from the Associated Press prior to publication of the article, the news agency reported.

Sysco could not immediately be reached for comment by IntraFish.

In its article, published Wednesday, the Associated Press cited an unnamed Sysco spokesperson as saying the company would begin an immediate investigation.