US lawmakers Garret Graves of Louisiana and Mary Sattler Peltola of Alaska sent a letter to President Joe Biden this week urging him to immediately halt US shrimp imports from India following reports of "severe" food and safety issues and labor violations in Indian shrimp processing facilities.

Three separate reports released last week by the Associated Press, the nonprofit Corporate Accountability Lab (CAL), and the Ocean Outlaw Project exposed human rights abuses and unsafe working conditions in India, which is the largest supplier of shrimp to the US market.