Many of the small-scale shrimp farmers that make up India’s $30 billion (€27 million) shrimp and seafood industry are struggling with rising costs and an inability to attract investment to grow and develop their farms.
Small-scale Indian shrimp farmers look to technology to tackle expensive, unreliable electricity supply
“Electricity in India is unreliable, and farmers often worry whether they have lost biomass during the night due to a power shortage,” an Indian shrimp executive told IntraFish.
11 September 2023 5:00 GMT Updated 11 September 2023 5:00 GMT
