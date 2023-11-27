Indonesian aquaculture technology firm JALA has raised $13.1 million (€12 million) in funding to help its technology reach shrimp farms in more remote areas of the Asian nation.

The series A investment was led by Indonesia-focused venture capital firm Intudo Ventures, alongside Indonesia-based venture group Sinar Mas Digital Ventures and existing investors Mirova and the Meloy Fund.

"This funding will enable us to bring our end-to-end shrimp farming solution to remote areas in Indonesia and equip local farmers with the technological and financial support they need in advancing the country's shrimp production,” Jala CEO and co-founder Liris Maduningtyas said.