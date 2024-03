When the ice begins to melt this year, Royal Greenland will be in a hurry to complete a new processing facility in a place so remote it can only be reached from the capital by helicopter.

The plant in Tasiilaq, southeast Greenland, will be the state-owned fishing company’s 38th site when it opens in the fall of this year. It will process cod supplied by Royal Greenland, which beat several bidders to win a 5,500 metric ton quota in return for building the facility.