In the third of a three-part series, Royal Greenland CEO Susanne Arfelt Rajamand tells IntraFish about proposed new fishery laws in Greenland. Click here for a story about a new processing site and here for a story on her strategy for 2024.

Seafood companies in Greenland need clarity on pending changes to fisheries legislation in order to commit to the investment needed to stay competitive, the head of state-owned Royal Greenland told IntraFish.

Greenland’s Ministry of Fisheries, Hunting and Agriculture has long proposed an overhaul of fishery laws last updated in the 1990s.