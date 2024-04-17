A new round of power cuts aimed at curbing drought effects in Ecuador is having a significant impact on the entire shrimp production chain, shrimp producers trade body Camara Nacional de Acuacultura (CNA) said Tuesday.

While power cuts at shrimp farms affect water pumping, putting oxygen levels and shrimp survival at risk, shrimp feed manufacturers, whose production depends on electrical energy, are also affected.

Packing plants that process and freeze shrimp at minus 18 degrees Celsius to preserve product quality and meet food safety standards also consume large amounts of electricity.