Ecuadorian shrimp producers are bracing themselves for potential fallout from the effects of El Niño after heavier than normal rains in the early part of 2023.

Producers say the rainy season in Ecuador is getting worse because of the presence of El Niño.

"There have been quite some heavy rains in Ecuador but according to the experts we will probably face more rain in the upcoming months," Jose Antonio Camposano, executive director at shrimp producers' trade body Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA) told IntraFish.