Plant-based seafood manufacturer New Wave Foods has stopped operations and entered a process to distribute and liquidate its assets.

A "general assignment document", first shared by trade publication Alt Meat, says San Francisco-based New Wave closed its doors in November and is now in assignment for the benefit of the creditors (ABC), an alternative to formal bankruptcy proceedings that transfers a distressed company’s assets from the debtor to a trust for liquidation and distribution.

According to the document, New Wave Foods, which produced plant-based "shrimp" for the foodservice sector, is “indebted to various creditors and unable to pay its debts in full."