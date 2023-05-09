A newly established arm of the Oman sovereign wealth fund is on the hunt for foreign investment to help finance several domestic seafood projects.

Fisheries Development of Oman (FDO), part of the Oman Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund established to deploy excess oil funds, is seeking around $250 million (€226 million), FDO Global Market Director Badar Al Naabi told IntraFish.

Almost half of the planned investment, $120 million (€108 million), will go toward its shrimp project, the Oceanic Shrimp Company, for a new processing plant and new farm.