Many in India's shrimp production industry are "struggling to keep afloat", a major Indian shrimp exporter told IntraFish.

Last month industry sources were predicting a reduction in India's total farmed shrimp production of as much as 20 percent for the rest of the year.

Low shrimp prices over the last 12 months have led to many Indian producers fallowing their farms or switching over to alternative species such as freshwater shrimp and fish, Choice Group Director Thomas Jose told IntraFish at the time.