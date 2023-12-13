A collaboration aimed at growing the per capita consumption of sustainable shrimp, the Global Shrimp Council (GSC) has been officially established with backing from United States seafood marketing body the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) and the initial support of more than 20 companies as founding members.

Member companies come from nine shrimp producing nations, with India the highest represented, followed closely by Ecuador, then smaller representation from Indonesia, Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Venezuela.

An idea that found strong support at this year's Global Shrimp Forum in Utrecht, the key objectives of the council are focused heavily on the world's second largest shrimp market after China, the United States.