India’s shrimp industry has been accused of mistreating workers and violating quality standards in three separate reports published Wednesday by US-based media and nonprofit groups.

The first report, authored by the Corporate Accountability Lab (CAL), a Chicago-based nonprofit group, claims “pervasive systemic abuses” throughout the shrimp supply chain. It alleges that workers are routinely exploited and subject to forced labor by some companies.

The CAL report was followed by an investigation from the Associated Press news agency, which said it uncovered widespread abuse and hazardous working conditions in Andhra Pradesh state, and a report by investigative journalism group The Outlaw Ocean Project, which interviewed a whistleblower and former employee of a shrimp company in the same state.