A stinging new report on the India shrimp sector claims "pervasive systemic abuses" across the supply chain, from hatcheries to farm and processing facilities.

The report, part of an investigation into the sector from legal nonprofit group Corporate Accountability Lab (CAL), claims workers are routinely exploited and subject to forced labor by some companies. In addition, the report claims, child labor is "prevalent."

(Click here to view the report in full.)

The Corporate Accountability Lab (CAL) is a Chicago-based nonprofit legal group whose mission is to address widespread corporate abuse of human rights and the environment.