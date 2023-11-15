Singapore-based aquaculture company Blue Aqua International and US-based probiotic company SCD Probiotics have created a joint venture to build a new manufacturing plant in Singapore.

The new plant will produce and distribute sustainable and natural microbial biochemical solutions for the global aquaculture market, with a focus on probiotics and enzymes tailored to aquaculture and water treatment.

Blue Aqua International has 4,000 customers worldwide and operates farms in Singapore and Indonesia.

"Partnering with Blue Aqua, we can make a significant impact in the region and provide probiotic alternatives to farmers that benefit both the health of aquatic life and the health of the ecosystem,” SCD Probiotics CEO and founder Matt Wood said.