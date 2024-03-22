The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) on Friday issued new guidelines expressing the group's commitment to safe working conditions in the global seafood supply chain.

Release of the guidelines was prompted by reports this week from the Associated Press, the the nonprofit Corporate Accountability Lab (CAL) and the Outlaw Ocean Project of alleged mistreatment of workers and violations of quality standards in India’s shrimp industry.

The NFI guidelines, however, are not designed as a tool to audit the group's 300-plus member companies regarding their specific supply chains.