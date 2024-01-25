Nasdaq-listed Israeli cultivated meat and bioprinting company Steakholder Foods has launched the latest in its line of 3D-printed, plant-based food: shrimp.

Designed to mimic the texture and flavor of actual shrimp, the product was precision-printed on Steakholder Foods' proprietary dropjet printer, designed for fish and seafood printing, using shrimp-flavored ink developed by Steakholder Foods' food technology team.

It is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of printed seafood products on a plant or potentially hybrid (combination plant and cultivated) basis, as economies of scale develop to enable price-competitive cell development.