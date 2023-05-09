Rene Benguerel knows the sustainable seafood market. Before founding the service and distribution company Blueyou, he was seafood procurement manager for a major Swiss retailer.

And now, Blueyou, perhaps best known for its program to certify and market shrimp grown with mangroves in partnership with Vietnamese seafood giant Minh Phu, the country's largest shrimp farmer, has a new project up its sleeve.

"We have a strong emphasis on really finding ways to work with nature, and not against it," Benguerel tells IntraFish.