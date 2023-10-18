Ukraine-based aquaculture equipment supplier Vismar Aqua is getting ready to set up a new shrimp hatchery and shrimp farm in the south of Ukraine.

“This month, the team will break ground and move the operation to the site,“ Vismar Aqua CTO Lubomir Haidamaka told IntraFish.

The vannamei shrimp farm will be situated in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, near the Tyligul estuary, where Haidamaka bought 0.5 hectares of land two months ago.

The company is planning to produce more than 1 million post larvae per month at its hatchery, a volume that could double during the summer months with the use of greenhouses to boost capacity.