The global shrimp supply is expected to weaken in the first half of this year amid muted demand in North America and Europe and sinking wholesale prices, according to Dutch lending giant Rabobank.

Shrimp prices are now well below pre-pandemic levels, said Rabobank, and are likely to bottom out in the first half of 2023 or later as the supply and demand imbalance slowly starts to correct.

“Supply growth will slow, but it will take time for the industry to respond,” said the bank.