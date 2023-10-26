Ecuador boosted its farmed shrimp exports by 15 percent to 2.01 billion pounds in the first nine months of this year, keeping the country on course for another record year and further solidifying its position as a world's No. 1 shrimp producing nation.

Despite the growth in exports, the average price paid to exporters during the nine-month period slipped 18 percent to $2.39 (€2.27) per pound, in part driven by slack demand in Europe and the United States.

Ecuador exports as much as 99 percent of its shrimp production, and last year it shipped a record 2.34