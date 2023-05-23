Most who venture into indoor shrimp farming are targeting a separate market from the commodity product churned out by producers in Asia and South America.

Costs tend to be higher, quality and traceability better, and the shrimp has a local production story bound to more lucrative pricing.

But Fabian Riedel and Bert Wecker, the brains behind and co-CEOs of German indoor shrimp farmer Oceanloop, have a different ambition. Their plan is to compete with bulk-produced shrimp by scaling the company to a size not yet seen in other indoor operations.