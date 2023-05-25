Indoor shrimp farms using recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology remain somewhat niche, but investor interest in the sector appears to be growing.

One of the most prominent projects in the space, Homegrown Shrimp, is the giant indoor shrimp farm set up by Thai food heavyweight CP Foods. It will begin harvesting its first consumer product later this month, Homegrown CEO and CP Foods Vice President Robins McIntosh told IntraFish.

The farm is stocking two to three tanks each week, he said, with growth successful and the expectation the company will achieve its yearly target of 180 metric tons of shrimp.