The first five months of 2024 will likely tell us whether Ecuador's decade-long shrimp export boom may be finally running out of steam, Jose Antonio Camposano, executive director of shrimp producers trade association (CNA) told IntraFish.

Since 2013, Ecuador's shrimp farmers, packers and processors have become accustomed to almost continuous growth.

The country smashed its previous global shrimp export record by shipping 2.68