Industrialized Indoor Farms (IIF) -- concrete ponds using recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) -- are "booming" in China, according to Fu-ci Guo, global category aquaculture manager at animal nutrition company Royal Agrifirm, with capacity of 8 million cubic meters being built between 2014 and 2023 across several provinces in the country.
Latest Jobs
Indoor shrimp farming sector in China 'booming' as Tongwei alone plans 1 million metric tons of production from new RAS farm
Industry giants CP, Tongwei, Haida and Evergreen have built eight indoor shrimp farms or 'factories' in China between them, accounting for 2 million cubic meters, or 70,000 metric tons.
12 September 2023 5:00 GMT Updated 12 September 2023 5:00 GMT
By