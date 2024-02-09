Eric De Muylder believes the indoor shrimp farming industry has cracked the code for success: a vast improvement in the quality of the post larvae (PL) that producers are putting in their tanks.

The man behind Belgium’s only shrimp farm expects the industry to grow in Europe and the United States, with scientific advances tempting investors to cash in on demand for safe and sustainable food sources.

He has strong doubts, however, that indoor shrimp farming will ever be anything other than a niche industry.