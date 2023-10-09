Industry sources are predicting a reduction in India's total farmed shrimp production of as much as 20 percent for the rest of the year.

Low shrimp prices over the last 12 months have led to many Indian producers fallowing their farms or switching over to alternative species such as freshwater shrimp and fish, Choice Group Director Thomas Jose told IntraFish.

The Choice Group is one of the largest and most diversified business conglomerates in India. Its seafood division, Choice Canning, was one of the first companies in India to establish an integrated and automated factory for ready-to-eat shrimp in retail bags.