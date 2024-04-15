Indian shrimp processor Choice Canning will begin production trials next month at a new factory in the state of Andhra Pradesh, a senior company executive said on Monday.

The company expects the plant in Bapatla, in the heart of India's biggest shrimp farming region, to build up to full production over the next three months, Choice Canning Director Thomas Jose told IntraFish.

When fully up and running, the factory will have capacity to process 70 metric tons of shrimp per day, doubling the company’s daily production to 140 metric tons, Jose said