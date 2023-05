Choice Canning, the seafood processing arm of Indian conglomerate Choice Group, is building a new factory with capacity to double its current operations.

The plant in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, in the heart of India's biggest shrimp farming region, will be ready for functional testing by the end of June.

With full production planned for Sept. 26 this year, the factory will have capacity to process 70 metric tons of shrimp per day, hiking Choice's daily numbers to 140 metric tons.