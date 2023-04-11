Legal proceedings have been filed against black tiger shrimp farm Project Sea Dragon in an effort to drive the mammoth venture into liquidation.

Canstruct, the construction firm employed as a contractor on the farm in Australia's remote northern territories, filed a motion in Australia's federal court April 5 seeking to terminate the Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) executed by key shareholder Seafarms Group in late March, and to appoint a liquidator for the company.

The project, a huge black tiger shrimp farm, went into administration in February after Seafarms Group (SFG), announced it would discontinue funding following a contractual dispute with Canstruct.